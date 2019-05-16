Remove duplicate lines of a file keeping their order in Linux

Published on May 16, 2019
at category how-to
Suppose you have a text file and you need to remove all of its duplicate lines.
To remove the duplicate lines preserving their order in the file use:
awk '!visited[$0]++' your_file > deduplicated_file
The script keeps an associative array with indices equal to the unique lines of the file and values equal to their occurrences. For each line of the file, if the line occurrences are zero then it increases them by one and prints the line, otherwise it just increases the occurrences without printing the line.
I was not familiar with
awk and I wanted to understand how is this accomplished with such a short script (
awkward). I did my research and here is what is going on:
!visited[$0]++ is executed for each line of the input file
visited[] is a variable of type associative array (a.k.a. Map). We don’t have to initialize it,
awk will do this for us the first time we access it.
$0 variable holds the contents of the line currently being processed
visited[$0] accesses the value stored in the map with key equal to
$0 (the line being processed), a.k.a. the occurrences (which we set below)
! negates the occurrences value:
visited[$0] returns a number greater than zero, this negation is resolved to
false.
visited[$0] returns a number equal to zero or an empty string, this negation is resolved to
true.
++ operation increases the variable’s value (
visited[$0]) by one.
awk converts it to
0 (number) automatically and then it gets increased.
Summing up, the whole expression evaluates to:
awk statements consist of a pattern-expression and an associated action.
<pattern/expression> { <action> }
If the pattern succeeds then the associated action is being executed. If we don’t provide an action,
awk by default
An omitted action is equivalent to
{ print $0 }
Our script consists of one
awk statement with an expression, omitting the action.
So this:
awk '!visited[$0]++' your_file > deduplicated_file
is equivalent to this:
awk '!visited[$0]++ { print $0 }' your_file > deduplicated_file
For every line of the file, if the expression succeeds the line is printed to the output. Otherwise, the action is not executed, nothing is printed.
sort command
We can also use the following
sort command to remove the duplicate lines but the line order is not preserved.
sort -u your_file > sorted_deduplicated_file
cat,
sort and
cut
The previous approach would produce a de-duplicated file whose lines would be sorted based on the contents. Piping a bunch of commands we can overcome this issue:
cat -n your_file | sort -uk2 | sort -nk1 | cut -f2-
Suppose we have the following file:
abc
ghi
abc
def
xyz
def
ghi
klm
cat -n test.txt prepends the order number in each line.
1 abc
2 ghi
3 abc
4 def
5 xyz
6 def
7 ghi
8 klm
sort -uk2 sorts the lines based on the second column (
k2 option) and keeps only the first occurrence of the lines with the same second column value (
u option)
1 abc
4 def
2 ghi
8 klm
5 xyz
sort -nk1 sorts the lines based on their first column (
k1 option) treating the column as a number (
-n option)
1 abc
2 ghi
4 def
5 xyz
8 klm
Finally,
cut -f2- prints each line starting from the second column until its end (
-f2- option: note the
- suffix which instructs to include the rest of the line)
abc
ghi
def
xyz
klm
That’s all. Cat photo.